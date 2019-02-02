Follow live updates as Scotland take on Italy in their Six Nations opener.











Conor O'Shea ought to be long gone.

If not forced out, then have seen the light and walked quickly toward it.

Few first-time national rugby coaches have had to endure what he has as Italy's coach since mid-2016.

His results are dire.

Overall, six wins in 28 matches.

In the Six Nations, even worse. Italy has lost its last 17 tests, 10 of them under O'Shea. If, as everyone predicts, Italy loses again on Saturday to Scotland at Murrayfield, that'll be No. 18, and the championship's new standard of despair. Italy will leave behind the France team of 1911-20.

Italy won at Murrayfield as recently as 2015, but Scotland has become a much better side, with a formidable spine starting from Willem Nel at tighthead and Stuart McInally at hooker, through captain Greig Laidlaw at scrumhalf, Finn Russell at flyhalf, and Stuart Hogg at the back.

And yet O'Shea and, for that matter, Italy, don't despair.

The glass is always half full for the former Ireland fullback, and his long-term plan to rouse Italian rugby from the ground up is starting to stir.

Italy scored 12 tries in the 2018 championship, its most in 15 years. Treviso missed becoming the first Italian club to reach a European playoffs by one point. Italy's other professional club, Zebre, saved from bankruptcy by the Italian federation a year ago, is back on two feet. The Italy Under-20s were fourth last year, their best finish in the Under-20 Six Nations in 11 years. Then at the under-20 worlds they were eighth, above Ireland and Scotland.

O'Shea will be at Murrayfield on Saturday, having given a 26th player a test debut, believing that a turnaround in fortunes is closer than it was a year ago. Even though everyone else has improved, too.