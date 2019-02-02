The All Blacks Sevens had to settle for third place in Hamilton last weekend, after being dismantled by the United States in their semifinal.

The New Zealand side sit third in the overall standings, just three points behind the competition leader, Fiji.

The All Blacks Sevens got off to a good start this morning, toppling Wales in their first pool game 27-14.

The Black Ferns Sevens, whose competition started last night in Sydney, have continued their sizzling start to the season, claiming three dominant wins to top their pool.

Follow below for rolling updates on how the New Zealand teams are tracking.

1.52pm The Black Ferns Sevens will meet Canada in the quarter-finals. They'll be in action at 2.50pm today, with the women's leg of the tournament playing just one round of quarter-finals before finding a winner tomorrow.

In the men's field, New Zealand meet Spain just before 5pm, before ending their day of pool play with a match against Scotland.

Here's a recap of the women's action from last night:

The Black Ferns have kicked off their sevens season the same way they finished their last – with more wins.

The World Cup and Commonwealth Games winners haven't lost a game since falling to Australia in the final of the Sydney Sevens last year.

And after cruising to the Fast Four title in Hamilton on Sunday, the Black Ferns continued their hot form on their return to Sydney.

First, they took care of business in their tournament opener against Papua New Guinea in a 38-5 victory, overcoming a rocky start.

There was perhaps a touch of rustiness from the Kiwi side as PNG veteran Fatima Rama scored the first try of the match – a stunning 75m effort that she topped off with a front-flip celebration.

But New Zealand were quick to overturn the early scare through tries from Sarah Hirini and Nathan-Wong to take a 12-5 advantage into the break. It was plain sailing from then on as the Black Ferns piled on four more on a tiring PNG side.

It was a similar story in their second game of the day as the Black Ferns took a 31-7 win over France, who they also beat 31-0 in Sunday's Fast Four final.

France were able to keep it close early after France's Chloe Pelle cancelled out Michaela Blyde's opening try.

But again, the Black Ferns pulled away in the latter periods as Stacey Waaka, Gayle Broughton and Tyla Nathan-Wong crossed over to put them well in front.

As the final hooter sounded, Blyde turned up again on the left wing, as she did all of last year, to score the final try of the game to put an exclamation mark on the win.

The Black Ferns ended a successful day by thrashing England 29-0 in their third game. They will play their quarter-final match up on Saturday, with the semifinals and final concluding on Sunday.