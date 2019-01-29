First a fairy tale wedding, now a dream honeymoon.

All Blacks star Beauden Barrett has departed Kiwi shores with new wife Hannah to celebrate their marriage with an extravagant honeymoon, starting in Dubai.

The couple departed for the desert city on Monday, almost two weeks after saying "I do" and just a few days after Beauden helped lead Team Rugby to an upset five-wicket win over Team Cricket in the inaugural T20 Black Clash.

After enjoying a 10-hour sleep, a glass of champagne, and a chocolate torte for breakfast on board their first-class flight, the couple checked into a luxury resort on the coast of Dubai.

The couple departed on Monday. Photo / Instagram

The pair enjoyed a glass of champagne on their flight. Photo / Instagram

The couple enjoyed a first-class flight to Dubai. Photo / Instagram

Impressed by her new hubby's choice of accommodation, Hannah posted a snap to her Instagram with the caption "Honeymoon is off to a roaring start! And BB has nailed the accomodation [sic] so far."

Beauden also posted a cute snap of the pair by the water with the caption, "Honeymoon off to a good start! #StillMarried."

The newlyweds then dined at Tuscan Bistro Dubai on Tuesday night, enjoying a truffle and buffalo mozzarella pizza while being treated to some live entertainment.

Hannah described the resort as "insane". Photo / Instagram

The Barrett's dined at Tuscan Bistro Dubai. Photo / Instagram

It has been a busy start to what will be a big year for the newlyweds.

They celebrated the New Year in Fiji with friends before their highly-anticipated wedding at Hurakia Lodge on Rakino Island on January 19.

Beauden is set to join up with the Hurricanes for their Super Rugby campaign in a couple of weeks and will likely star in Steve Hansen's Rugby World Cup side later this year in Japan.