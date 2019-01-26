"Imagine you wear the black jersey around the world for seven years then all of a sudden you're wearing it in front of a home crowd and your mum's watching and people are calling your name."

For Ruby Tui and the Black Ferns Sevens, running out onto the turf at Hamilton's FMG Stadium wasn't just another day in the life of a representative rugby player - not for the women's sevens rugby team any way.

For the first time this weekend, the 'Sevens Sisters' were able to do their thing in front of a home crowd as part of the Fast Four mini-tournament, run in conjunction with the men's World Sevens Series event.

Tui admits their debut performance on home soil, a 19-14 win over England, probably wasn't the best game the team has ever played, but one that was a long time coming.

It was a game that had brought "pure excitement" to the team leading into it.

"Some of us have been training seven years for that moment," Tui told the Herald after the game.

"We said to the girls to just go out, have fun and show everyone what we're made of. We got that one out of the way and every single girl got a touch of the ball. We're really happy.

"I won't be forgetting it any time soon."

Thank you Hamilton 🙌🏽



The #BlackFerns7s will be back in action on Sunday when they take on China at 2.42pm NZT#NZSevens pic.twitter.com/AiyfdSGhjl — Black Ferns (@BlackFerns) January 26, 2019

However, the match wasn't without its low point, with captain Sarah Hirini limping off the pitch with an ankle injury that would rule her out of action for the remainder of the weekend.

As a result, Tyla Nathan-Wong took over the captaincy and young Manawatu product Rhiarna Ferris made her debut for the team with a short stint off the bench in a 24-5 win over France. Waikato local Stacey Waaka played a starring role in the win, scoring a hat-trick in the first half.

"I was just trying to be like Portia Woodman," Waaka joked after the match.

There was an obvious joy throughout the Black Ferns Sevens squad, and it was clear they were embracing one of the biggest moments in the history of their team.

Waaka said it was a big adrenaline rush that other New Zealand teams probably take for granted.

"Obviously making history, and I haven't played in front most of my family and friends in the crowd," she said.

"It's real special. It's an unexplainable feeling."

The side will play their final match of the weekend against China on Sunday.