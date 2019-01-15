BATH, England (AP) — Wales No. 8 Taulupe Faletau has broken his right forearm for the second time in three months and will likely miss the Six Nations.

His Bath club confirmed the news on Tuesday, three days after the fracture occurred in a European Champions Cup fixture.

That match marked Faletau's first since he broke the forearm in October in club play. He wore a brace on his right forearm and was brilliant in setting up Bath's first try against Wasps.

Bath did not know yet how long he will be out of action.

Faletau tweeted: "Rejoice in hope, be patient in suffering, persevere in prayer. In & out. I'll be back."

He missed all four of Wales' tests in November, and the absence of the British Lions star is a blow to its hopes of winning a first Six Nations title since 2013.

Wales coach Warren Gatland said on Tuesday he would have been in the squad he announced for the tournament.

Wales kicks off the Six Nations on Feb. 1 at France.

