The Sailability Whanganui Trust will be able to buy another Hansa 303 boat with a $20,000 windfall from the New Zealand Community Trust.

The trust provides sailing opportunities for disabled people, secretary/treasurer Bob Davies says. The Hansa 303 boats are specially adapted for their use, and cost just under $15,000 each.

The trust has two, and the grant will allow it to buy a third one. In the short term it is aiming for a fleet of four, because sailors usually arrive in groups of about six and all want a turn on the water.

"We don't want to have people sitting around. We would rather have them in boats. They don't seem to want to get out and let others have a go," Davies said.

The trust operates on Pauri Lake, and has existed for about three years. Also getting grants from the trust in December were Wanganui Marist Rugby Football Club ($17,000 for playing strips), Whanganui City College ($13,000 for sports uniforms) and Wanganui Cycling Club ($10,000 for a regional cycling development officer contract).

Smaller grants went to Wanganui Amateur Roller Skating Club ($3000), Whanganui Marist Cricket Club ($2,200) and Aberfeldy School ($2000).

They were among $240,000 in grants distributed by the trust across the Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The money is part of the proceeds from pokie machines at six Whanganui venues: Caroline's Boatshed, Castlecliff Hotel, the Red Lion Inn, Shotz, Stellar Bar and the Tandoori Spice Bar.