All Black loose forward Vaea Fifita has shared a heart-warming wedding post on Instagram after marrying his partner, Hangale Havea, on the weekend.

Fifita posted a photo, which has accumulated more than 1k likes, of him and his now wife thanking their family and friends for joining them on their special day.

"Can't explain how I am feeling now! I would like to thank everyone that turned up and made our day" Fifita wrote. "The amount of people that helped make it all happen for us. It'll never be forgotten. I can't wait to see what God has planned for us. To my wife @hangalehavea only death will separate YOU & OUR TWO BOYS FROM ME."

The couple already have two sons together, Jason and Paula.

After finishing the 2017 rugby season as a regular starter for the All Blacks, Fifita was struck with injury earlier this year and struggled through the 2018 Super Rugby Season with the Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old was then concussed in the second test of the Steinlager Series against France before being controversially dropped from the All Blacks squad for the 2018 Rugby Championship.

Vaea Fifita looks to pass the ball during a New Zealand All Black training session. Photo / Getty

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said at the time that he couldn't pick Fifita as a blindside flanker because of the Hurricanes' insistence on playing him at lock all year, instead picking Jackson Hemopo.

A solid Mitre 10 Cup campaign, however, earned Fifita a recall for the All Blacks' Northern Tour where he played for the side against Japan and Italy.