Tributes will be paid ahead of all matches across France this weekend to remember the young Stade Francais player Nicolas Chauvin, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of only 19.

Chuavin suffered a heart attack following a tackle playing for the Stade Francais youth team against Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday.

The forward broke his neck in the collision, leading to Chauvin suffering a heart attack and brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

Chauvin was treated on the field by medical staff, working for 20 minutes to resuscitate the player before he was transferred to hospital in Bordeaux for emergency surgery.

Tragically, Stade Francais released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Chauvin had passed away, with the club's crest changed on social media form its usual pink and blue to black and white.

FFR president Bernard Laporte led the tributes to Chauvin on Twitter, vowing that he would "remain ingrained forever in the memory of French rugby".

Laporte's post on Twitter however was met with a number of concerned replies from parents demanding changes to make the sport safer.

"We are sad, worried and furious parents," read one response."We will find ways to force you to change the rules of the game very quickly... As parents we are responsible for the health and safety of our children and will not let them endanger themselves."

Chauvin's death is the second to rock French rugby this year, after Aurillac player Louis Fajfrowski passed away aged 21 following a tackle in a pre-season match.

One former player, Jerome Fillol, joined the calls for the sport to "return to basics" in light of Chauvin's death.

"Too much violence, too many blows, too much trauma, too much shock. Let us return to the basics of this sport where it is unbearable to think that you can leave your life [on the field]."