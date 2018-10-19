All Black Brodie Retallick says he is ready and willing to play against Australia in Yokohama a week tomorrow after returning from a shoulder injury.

However, it might not be that straightforward for the big lock who is one of the best players in the world, albeit one who has been out of the game with a shoulder injury since the first Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Nelson last month.

Coach Steve Hansen will want to take a cautious approach to the 27-year-old's return because he is clearly a key part of his pack, one who is looming as extremely important for next month's tests against England at Twickenham and Ireland in Dublin, not to mention next year's World Cup.

"I'll do a bit more progression in Japan but it's looking good," Retallick said before boarding a flight to Japan with his teammates.

"From my point of view the shoulder is pretty much good to go. It would be good to get through a little bit more work but we'll have to wait and see."

Retallick, who has played 71 tests, has been put through his paces in contact training by none other than defence coach Scott McLeod in Hamilton this week and hopefully for Retallick and the All Blacks he will get the tick of approval from Hansen to resume hostilities against the Wallabies.

"I'd be keen for him to play against Australia too but we'll just have to see how he gets through training first," was Hansen's blunt assessment of Retallick's chances.

Retallick was missed in both recent tests against South Africa in Wellington and Pretoria - that much is clear. There are no tight forwards in the international game who combine his finesse and brutality and although Scott Barrett has done well as his replacement alongside Sam Whitelock, few can measure up to the Chiefs player with the deliberately dodgy haircut.

It could be that Hansen plays it safe and saves Retallick for the test against England on November 11 because, ideally, the head coach will want to name the same starting XV for the following week against Aviva Stadium as he tests his squad for next year's World Cup defence.

Retallick mentioned his battles last year with British and Irish Lions, and England, lock Maro Itoje and that is a clash everyone will be looking forward to at Twickenham should both be selected.

"Obviously with him coming down here with the Lions recently and seeing how those fellas play, it's going to be a massive test," said Retallick of Itoje and the England test. "The way their whole team plays up there … that style of rugby they play tested us in that [Lions] series so it will be good to see where we are at before next year."

The All Blacks' first assignment, though, will be the dead Bledisloe Cup rubber against the Wallabies at Nissan Stadium.

"Obviously they won the third test last year and we don't want that to happen again," Retallick said. "Motivation will be high. It's the first game of the tour so everyone will be looking forward to it."