The TAB highlight the best bets of the Mitre 10 Cup semi-finals.

Best bet

Auckland v Wellington

Points Start: Wellington +2.5 ($1.92)

Wellington showed more than enough to beat Auckland in their previous encounter and if it wasn't for a Mateaki Kafatolu yellow card they almost certainly would have, after conceding three late tries.

Both sides will be missing an All Black - Dalton Papalii for Auckland and Vaea Fifita for Wellington - but Wellington appears to have better depth to replace their standout loose forward. The Lions have covered their last three away games and it would be no shock if they pushed Alama Ieremia's men to the brink or even beat them.

Next best

Waikato v Northland

Points Start: Northland -9.5 ($1.87)

Waikato's stellar season was marred last week with their surprise loss to Otago but there's no way they should be losing this Saturday. Sevu Reece's return is a big boost for the Mooloos and they will have no fear of a Taniwha side they thrashed 71-28 two weeks ago.

Waikato are 6-1 ATS in their last seven games and are 4-2 ATS versus Championship sides this season. They are by far the best Championship side in 2018 and should be progressing to the final with reasonable ease.



Best roughie

Tasman v Canterbury

Winning Team & Margin: Tasman 12 & Under ($2.75)

It was way back in the first round but Tasman were very convincing in their 25-17 defeat of Canterbury this year. A pair of late Greg Pleasants-Tate tries salvaged some respectability in the scoreline for Canterbury but Tasman look to be that little bit sharper and deeper than their South Island rivals.

Best real wide

Auckland v Wellington

1st Scoring Play: Wellington Try ($4)

Auckland have digressed to become a slow-starting team this season, conceding the first scoring play in their last four games. Wellington, on the other hand, have made the first scoring play in their last five, four of which were tries.

Multi

Wellington +2.5/Waikato -9.5/Tasman