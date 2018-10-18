Former Welsh representative Sam Warburton wasn't in the game to make friends.

Making more than 70 appearances for his country since his debut in 2009, he was forced to retire at the age of 29 last year due to a string of injuries.

During his career, Warburton never gave up the mindset that the opposition was the enemy. Speaking to BBC Sport's Scrum V show, Warburton discussed players from other nations whose jersey's he had collected.

During the show, Warburton revealed he never had any interest in swapping jersey's with his Kiwi opposite Richie McCaw.

He explained that when he was playing he had a policy of "never asking anyone for their jersey".

"I don't want to give them, or give them the perception, that I'm giving them respect," Warburton said.

"I want to be this young guy who doesn't care, who just wants to play and who just wants to knock his head off.

"If they want my shirt, they can ask me. But I'm not asking for a shirt."

Fellow former Welsh loose forward Martyn Williams told the show he took a different approach and revealed he begged McCaw for his jumper - more than once.

"I would go up, full puppy dog eyes, and go, 'please Richie, will you swap with me?'