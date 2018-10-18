Centre Samu Kerevi has been recalled and three uncapped players have been included in Australia's 31-man squad for the third Bledisloe Cup test against New Zealand in Japan on October 27.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika announced the squad on Thursday, giving Waratahs forward Jed Holloway, scrumhalf Jake Gordon and Melbourne Rebels blindside flanker Angus Cottrell a chance to push for test selection.

Kerevi, who missed the Rugby Championship with a biceps injury, hasn't played since the third test against Ireland in June.

Reece Hodge, who started in the centers for the Wallabies in all six tests in Kerevi's absence, was retained in the squad for the test in Yokohama, Japan.

Backrower Jack Dempsey has returned to the squad for the first time since injuring his hamstring in the Wallabies-Barbarians match in Sydney almost a year ago.

Sekope Kepu is in line to become the ninth player to play 100 tests for Australia, and the first by a prop forward.

The squad for the northern hemisphere spring tour of Wales, Italy and England is yet to be finalized. Australia play Wales on November 11, Italy on November 18 and England on November 25.

New Zealand has held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003, extending the winning streak with victories in the first two matches this year.

Wallabies 31-man squad for third Bledisloe Cup clash against New Zealand (test caps, Super Rugby team, age):

FORWARDS:

Jermaine Ainsley (1 Test, Melbourne Rebels, 23)

Allan Alaalatoa (29 Tests, Brumbies, 24)

Rory Arnold (18 Tests , Brumbies, 28)

Adam Coleman (28 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Angus Cottrell* (uncapped, Melbourne Rebels, 28)

Jack Dempsey (6 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 24)

Folau Fainga'a (5 Tests, Brumbies, 23)

Ned Hanigan (17 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 23)

Jed Holloway* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 25)

Michael Hooper (c) (87 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 26)

Sekope Kepu (99 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 32)

Tolu Latu (9 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 25)

Brandon Paenga-Amosa (4 Tests, Queensland Reds, 22)

David Pocock (74 Tests, Brumbies, 30)

Izack Rodda (13 Tests, Queensland Reds, 22)

Rob Simmons (90 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Scott Sio (51 Tests, Brumbies, 27)

Taniela Tupou (8 Tests, Queensland Reds, 22)

BACKS:

Tom Banks (2 Tests, Brumbies, 24)

Kurtley Beale (80 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Israel Folau (69 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Bernard Foley (64 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 29)

Will Genia (96 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 30)

Jake Gordon* (uncapped, NSW Waratahs, 25)

Dane Haylett-Petty (27 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 29)

Reece Hodge (33 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 24)

Samu Kerevi (21 Tests, Queensland Reds, 25)

Marika Koroibete (17 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Jack Maddocks (5 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 21)

Sefa Naivalu (7 Tests, Melbourne Rebels, 26)

Nick Phipps (69 Tests, NSW Waratahs, 29)

*denotes uncapped

-AP