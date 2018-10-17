Former All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino has been hit with a five-week ban following a dangerous tackle charge.

Kaino was initially given a yellow card and cited following the shoulder charge on Welsh centre Jamie Roberts in a Heineken Champions Cup game between Bath and Toulouse.

The 81-test veteran pleaded not guilty to the charge and was hit with a lengthy ban.

"The committee upheld the citing complaint as it determined that Kaino had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card," tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement.

Advertisement

"On the basis that the incident involved contact to the head, the committee was obliged under World Rugby regulations to find that the offence was at least at the mid-range of the sanctions, and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.

"In the absence of a guilty plea, but in consideration of the player's good conduct at the hearing, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by one week before imposing a five-week suspension."