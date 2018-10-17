Former All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino has been hit with a five-week ban following a dangerous tackle charge.
Kaino was initially given a yellow card and cited following the shoulder charge on Welsh centre Jamie Roberts in a Heineken Champions Cup game between Bath and Toulouse.
The 81-test veteran pleaded not guilty to the charge and was hit with a lengthy ban.
"The committee upheld the citing complaint as it determined that Kaino had committed an act of foul play that warranted a red card," tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said in a statement.
"On the basis that the incident involved contact to the head, the committee was obliged under World Rugby regulations to find that the offence was at least at the mid-range of the sanctions, and six weeks was selected as the appropriate entry point.
"In the absence of a guilty plea, but in consideration of the player's good conduct at the hearing, the committee decided to reduce the sanction by one week before imposing a five-week suspension."