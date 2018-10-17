Former Highlanders captain Nasi Manu will undergo chemotherapy after it's been revealed he has a form of urological cancer.

Manu, now playing for Italian club Benetton, has been out for the last few months with what was initially described as an unspecified accident.

But a tumour was found and operated on at the end of August.

He was discharged for a period of convalescence, but earlier this week had further medical checks and blood tests which highlighted the need to start a chemo cycle.

Manu says it's put things into perspective and he's urged his fans on Twitter, to not be embarrassed and "check your balls".