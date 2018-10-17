Warren Gatland has created a stir by calling up Jonah Holmes — the Leicester wing born in Stockport who was involved with England Under-20s — to the Wales autumn international squad.

Holmes, 26, has been included in the party to face Scotland, Australia, Tonga and South Africa. He has never played for a Welsh region or club and few in the country realised he qualified through a Welsh grandparent.

Gatland, himself, admitted that when he first made contact with Holmes last week, he had to check his backroom staff were correct and that he was eligible. After confirming that, and Holmes's interest in wearing the red shirt despite being part of the England Under-20s squad in the 2011 Six Nations, Gatland went with the flyer, who scored 10 tries in 11 games last season.

"Jonah's form for Leicester has been pretty outstanding in terms of tries scored and games played," the Wales coach said. "He can play full-back as well as wing and is quick, big and physical."

The Welsh Rugby Union set up the "Exiles Programme" two years ago. The scheme unashamedly aims to identify the best Welsh players playing outside Wales, tracking those who are qualified by birth, parentage or residency. There are more than 100 playing in the top two divisions in England.

"Jonah has been on the Exiles list for a few years as a player to keep an eye on," Gatland said. "But it's only really been the last couple of weeks when we've been looking at him. It was an impressive man-of-the-match performance against Northampton recently and it's nice to have someone like that.

"He nearly signed for the Scarlets a few years ago. He wanted to come to Wales and was interested before he went to Leicester."

Holmes began his career as a scrum-half at Wasps before switching positions. He made only 15 appearances for the London side and was loaned out to, among others, London Welsh before signing with Yorkshire Carnegie where he remained until last season.

Holmes is rated as one of the fastest players over 40 metres in the Premiership, although it is not believed he figured in Eddie Jones's England plans.

Luke Morgan, the Ospreys wing, is the other uncapped player in the 37. "We want to create depth in the back three," said Gatland. "Given the injuries we have suffered at fullback and on the wing ... it is important that we develop strength there."

If there was a shock exclusion it was Thomas Young, who has been starring in the Wasps back row, particularly as Sam Warburton has retired and Josh Navidi has joined an injury list also featuring Taulupe Faletau, James Davies and Aaron Shingler. Rhys Patchell earned the nod, but Gatland warned that the Scarlets first five might have to take a protracted time away from rugby should he suffer another concussion.

