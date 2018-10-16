He may be able to keep cool, calm and collected on the rugby field but All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams gets excited just like any other parent watching their child take part in sports.

"When 'I just want her to have fun' turns into the - Please relax yourself parent," the All Blacks second-five tweeted along with a video of his daughter Imaan taking part in a running race.

When ”I just want her to have fun” turns into the - Please relax yourself parent 😂😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/q2N5bcSUq8 — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) October 16, 2018

The eldest of Williams' three children looked to show some pace before running into her father's arms.

On Monday, Williams was named in the All Blacks 32-man squad to tour Japan and Europe.

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner will bring ups his 50th test milestone when he next plays for the All Blacks, possibly against the Wallabies in Yokohama on October 27.