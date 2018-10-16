Newly named All Black Gareth Evans thought it was all a joke.

The Hurricanes and Hawke's Bay loose forward has been named as part of a 19 strong group to travel with the All Blacks and be available for the first two tests of the end-of-year tour.

Evans said he was having lunch when he started getting messages from Magpies teammates.

"I like tried to look on the internet but couldn't see anything and then 20 minutes to 30 minutes later," Evans told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

"I got a text from my manager and I thought it was one of my teammates pranking me but then I got an email and it started sinking in."

The 27-year-old had an impressive first season with the Hurricanes this year, quickly establishing himself as the first choice No 8. His ability to turn the ball over at the breakdown, in particular, has been seen as one of his strengths.

But despite his strong seasons for the Hurricanes and Hakwe's Bay, Evans says he wasn't expecting the All Blacks call up.

"I actually hadn't heard anything," he said. "If I was honest, I probably ... didn't think it was going to happen, or something like that just cause you know there's a lot of younger guys out there now and I'm 27.

"I missed a few years with injury and things like that so I'm a bit slower than everyone else but I'm sort of just pretty stoked that I'm there or thereabouts anyway."

Evans is looking forward to the opportunity and plans on making the most out of his time with the All Blacks.

"I sort of feel like being named in the wider, you get the opportunity to sort of put your toes just in the water and see what it's all about. And I guess the rest is up to whether you wanna have a good old swim or dry yourself off.

"I've just gotta tick all the boxes and obviously it's a massive year with World Cup year coming up next year so I'm just gonna go out there and learn as much as I can for the however long I'm involved and then look to bring that form into Super Rugby next year and hopefully carry it on through."

Evans has been cleared to play in the Magpies' Mitre 10 Cup Championship semifinal clash against Otago on Saturday, before he joins the wider All Blacks squad.