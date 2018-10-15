Black Ferns Head Coach Glenn Moore has called three new players into his squad to play an historic triple header test against the USA in Chicago and two Tests against France next month.

Young backs Ayesha Leti-I'iga (Wellington), Kilisitina Moata'ane (Otago) and Natahlia Moors (Auckland) received the call-up from Moore following stellar Farah Palmer Cup seasons.

Moore said the trio possessed everything a coach wanted in a back; explosive speed, tenacity and great footwork.

"They've all stood out in the FPC and all three players deserve their selection. This trio will add a lot of firepower to our backline and I'm looking forward to seeing what they can achieve in the Black Ferns environment."

Nineteen-year-old Wellington Pride wing Leti-I'iga has scored a combined total of 52 tries for her club and province this year, including 11 tries in the 2018 Farah Palmer Cup.

Moore said Moata'ane had impressed selectors with her determination to come back from injury after being in national development squads in 2017 and 2018.

Moors is a specialist wing and currently in the Black Ferns Sevens wider training squad.

Also in line to make their Black Fern debut are Joanah Ngan-Woo, Marcelle Parkes and Monica Tagoai who were all part of the squad for the two-Test series against Australia.

Black Ferns Sevens players Theresa Fitzpatrick and Alena Saili were unavailable for selection due to Black Ferns Sevens commitments, but Stacey Waaka was included in Moore's 15s team as a utility back.

"We are thrilled to have Stacey with us. She is a fantastic athlete who always makes an impact on the field and thrives in our environment."

Aside from the newcomers, Moore and his selectors have retained the players who were part of the squad who successfully retained the Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy in their August Tests against Australia.

Fiao'o Faamausili, the most-capped Black Fern (54 caps) will captain the side and Selica Winiata (33 caps) and Kendra Cocksedge (44 caps) have been named as co-vice captains.

The squad also includes experienced loose forwards Linda Itunu (37 caps) and Aroha Savage (30 caps), along with Bay of Plenty wing Renee Wickcliffe (32 caps).

"We are continuing our strategy of including a mix of experienced and new players. We want to give younger players an opportunity to be in the Black Ferns environment and develop their skills so by the time the 2021 World Cup comes around we have a broad base of outstanding athletes to select from."

Moore said his squad were excited about the prospect of playing the USA at Soldier Field in Chicago as part of a triple header which includes Tests between the Maori All Blacks and the USA and Ireland against Italy.

"We last played the USA in a World Cup semi-final last year and they are a very fit and fast team. Playing them in a venue like that on their home turf will be a fantastic experience. To be on the other side of the world with the Maori All Blacks makes it all the more special for us."

FORWARDS

Eloise Blackwell (34)Auckland

Les Elder (nee Ketu) (11)Bay of Plenty

Fiao'o Faamausili (54) (captain)Auckland

Aldora Itunu (17)Auckland

Linda Itunu (37)Auckland

Pip Love (4)Canterbury

Charmaine McMenamin (16)Auckland

Aleisha Nelson (26)Auckland

Joanah Ngan-Woo*Wellington

Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate (22)Counties Manukau

Marcelle Parkes*Wellington

Jackie Patea-Fereti (14)Wellington

Leilani Perese (2)Counties Manukau

Aroha Savage (30)Counties Manukau

Charmaine Smith (18)Auckland

Cristo Tofa (2)North Harbour

BACKS

Chelsea Alley (17) Waikato

Kendra Cocksedge (44) (vc)Canterbury

Krysten Cottrell (2)Hawke's Bay

Kiritapu Demant (2) Auckland

Ruahei Demant (2)Auckland

Ayesha Leti-I'iga*Wellington

Kilisitina Moata'ane*Otago

Natahlia Moors*Auckland

Kristina Sue (12)Manawatu

Monica Tagoai*Wellington

Stacey Waaka (13)Waikato

Renee Wickliffe (32)Bay of Plenty

Selica Winiata (33) (vc)Manawatu