Fiji's hopes of being included in Super Rugby are fading.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Fiji Rugby Union submitted a bid to join Super Rugby in June, but the SANZAAR upped its financial demands for new entrants.

The figure is understood to be somewhere between NZ$15-18.5 million.

The region's best hopes now appear to rest on the legitimacy of a Hawaiian-based consortium led by Richard Fale - the man who tried and failed to buy the Warriors earlier this year.

SANZAAR had hoped to agree on a new format for Super Rugby in November, but that will likely be delayed while World Rugby decides on a new international calendar.

