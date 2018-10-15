As rugby posts around the country are taken down for the summer, aspiring rugby players, and even All Blacks it seems, need to find alternatives for kicking practice.

All Blacks utility Damian McKenzie was named in the 32-man squad to tour Japan and Europe next month and he was quick to go to work despite having the week off.

The 23-year-old posted a video on Instagram doing some kicking training on a field in Wanaka. Without any posts the Chiefs star was left to aim at a light tower.

"Always finding ways to get better as a player. No goal posts to kick at, so had to improvise a little. Aim small miss small they reckon. Could kick all day with this backdrop," he posted.

However he admitted he was off target a few times kicking two from 30.