Table-topping Auckland have produced at least one bolter for the All Blacks.

Flanker Dalton Papali'i says Auckland's bid for its first national title since 2007 remains his priority, but he is likely to be with the All Blacks in Japan instead.

Auckland coach Alama Ieremia tried to sidestep questions about Papali'i's predicted All Black selection after the final round victory over North Harbour at Eden Park on Sunday.

But he also managed to drop a big hint that Papali'i is about to make the step up, as the All Blacks work out how to cover for the loss of Same Cane (injured) and Matt Todd (playing Japan).

The Mitre 10 Cup semifinalists will have been forewarned about which players they are going to lose.

The fringe Blues openside is a defensive workhorse, Ieremia pointing out that he had clocked up over 20 tackles in each of his last three games.

"I've never seen a seven tackle the way he does," said Ieremia, adding Papali'i had done a brilliant job in charge of Auckland's defence.

North Harbour's Dillon Hunt is another player who has figured in All Black openside speculation but it was not a great day for the team from north of the bridge.

Papali'i showed his range of skills including an offloading knack.

While his defensive abilities were well known, Papali'i said he had also learned a lot this year from the Auckland coaches about other aspects such as the quickest way to rucks.

Papali'i captained the St Kentigern first XV to the Auckland title, led a national schools team, and also made the New Zealand under-20 side for two years.

"Auckland is my home, and this campaign is my first priority," said Papali'i, whose debut season with the Blues was affected by an early hand injury before he played a handful of games.

With Papali'i's career on a sharp rise, his days in the Auckland jersey look numbered.

The All Blacks are named at 1pm today.