Players from England rugby side Bath have been told it is no longer acceptable to celebrate tries before grounding the ball - after Freddie Burns cost his side the chance of victory in their opening Champions Cup match against Toulouse by having the ball knocked out of his hand.

Burns looked to have won the match in dramatic fashion after breaking through the Toulouse defence to cross the try-line in the 78th minute, just moments after he had missed a penalty to win the match from in front of the posts.

The Bath fullback, however, slowed down as he ran behind the posts, holding the ball in one hand as he blew a kiss with the other, and Maxime Medard spoiled what should have been his redemption moment.

Love this sport for the highs and the lows. Today was an ultimate low and a mistake I’ll learn from. I’ll continue to give my best as I always do. Lastly just apologies to the boys and the supporters for the mistake. I’ll bounce back... thanks for the support 👍🏼 — Freddie Burns (@FreddieBurns) October 13, 2018



Bath captain Rhys Priestland refused to point the finger of blame for the defeat on Burns, but admitted that he will demand an end to premature celebrations.

Advertisement

"It is probably something we need to speak about as a squad - celebrating before we score tries," said Priestland. " I am not pointing the figure at Freddie, he hasn't cost us the game, we weren't good enough. But ... I just can't believe we celebrate before we put the ball down.

"I honestly don't know what boys think they are going to gain by doing it. For me that is not negotiable. We can't do that again this season.

"Freddie has put his hand up. There are bigger issues in that game than the one dropped ball over the line. Freddie is a big character and he is going to bounce back."

Todd Blackadder, the Bath director of rugby, said it was important that his players rallied behind Burns but admitted it had been an "immensely disappointing" moment.

"Now is the time to probably rally behind him and support him. What's done is done, you can't take that back, but what happens next is probably really important," said Blackadder.