French referee Romain Poite was accidentally knocked down during a European Champions Cup match between Leinster and Wasps in Dublin overnight.

A few minutes before full-time, Poite found himself at the wrong place at the wrong time and was felled by Leinster flank Rhys Ruddock.

The referee lay motionless on the ground for a moment but eventually found his way back to his feet and finished off the game. Ruddock apologised for his mistake while Poite was apparently up and about in the dressing room after the game.

Defending champions Leinster began their campaign for a fifth European title in sensational style with an eight-try, 52-3 rout of Wasps as the English side suffered a record defeat.