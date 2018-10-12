After a successful round of tips last week, the TAB highlight the best bets of the final round of the Mitre 10 Cup.

Best bet

Waikato v Otago

Points Start: Waikato -7.5 ($1.82)

Otago take on Waikato in the final Ranfurly Shield challenge of the year, though the Mooloos do look poised to retain the Log O' Wood for the summer after a string of impressive results. Jono Gibbes' side have won their last six games by at least 12 points and have covered all of those games.

Otago have had a patchy season, currently with a 5-4 record, and were unconvincing in both of their round 8 matches, having covered just two of their last six and three of nine overall. All signs point to a Waikato cover.

Next best

Bay of Plenty v Northland

Points Start: Northland +1.5 ($1.87)

Bay of Plenty broke their six-game losing streak with a narrow win in Invercargill last week, but it was by no means a promising performance. The Steamers' lack of form is shown by their 0-7 record ATS across their last seven games.

Northland were dealt a painful hiding by Waikato last week but can climb up to third on the standings with a win. Expect them to do just that on Saturday given BOP's shocking form.

Best roughie

Auckland v North Harbour

Head to Head: North Harbour ($3)

The Battle of the Bridge carries a heap of significance for both sides with a potential top-of-the-table finish at stake for Auckland and a semi-final spot on the line for Harbour.

Harbour have won their last four games by an average of 17 points and with a playoff spot on the line, they are a chance of upsetting Auckland.



Best real wide

Taranaki v Wellington

Winning Team & Margin (10pt): Wellington 21-30 ($5)

There were whispers that the Barrett brothers were keen to suit up for Taranaki for Friday night's game but that has not been allowed by the All Blacks, meaning a usual-looking Bulls side will be taking the field.

That's not good news for a side whose four losses to Premiership sides this season have come by an average of 25 points. Wellington need a bonus point win to secure a semi-final spot and could run riot.

Multi

Waikato -7.5/Northland +-1.5/Canterbury -14.5