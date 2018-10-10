The man who handed out the most significant red card in All Blacks' history will take charge of the side's most anticipated test this year.

Referee Jerome Garces, who sent off Sonny Bill Williams last year, will be the man in the middle of the All Blacks' clash against England at Twickenham on November 11.

The Frenchman sent Williams was sent off in the 25th minute of the 24-21 loss to the Lions in Wellington last year, after the All Black second five's shoulder connected with Anthony Watson's head in a tackle attempt.

Williams became just the third All Black to be ordered off the field in 561 matches.

Garces last took charge of an All Blacks' test in Cape Town last year.

"It's just one of those things that happens in rugby," Williams told media last year before facing Garces in the middle again.

"I've gone back and worked hard on my tackle technique. I feel like I've made steps in the right direction to hopefully not get a red card...maybe a yellow," he joked.

In the other highly anticipated clash next month, English referee Wayne Barnes will take charge of the All Blacks-Ireland test in Dublin a week later.

Ireland sit second behind the All Blacks in the World Rugby rankings.

Irish referee Andrew Bruce will be in charge of the All Blacks' final test of the year against Italy in Rome.