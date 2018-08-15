Former Welsh centre Tom Shanklin has revealed the British and Irish Lions game plan during their 2005 series against the All Blacks which includes instructions to 'win the Bully contest' and target the likes of Richie McCaw.

Shanklin left the tour early after suffering a knee injury.

But he shared an image on Twitter of the team's game plan heading into the series, which New Zealand won 3-0.

'Win the "Bully" contest,' was the top instruction followed by 'target McCaw/Umaga/Marshall'.

An added bullet point mentioned to 'target McCaw in all phases'.

Just found this from the British&Irish Lions 2005 in an old book. pic.twitter.com/ED0ltFLxd1 — Tom Shanklin (@TomShanklin) August 14, 2018

The shared note also featured a list of things 'NZ hate' which includes lines that the All Blacks 'hate it when their 'Mana player is ineffective @ the breakdown' and 'knowing they have a vulnerable area'.