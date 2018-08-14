Gradual improvement throughout the season primed the Wanganui Collegiate School 2nd XV to take out the Open Grade Whanganui Secondary School Rugby Championship at the weekend.

The WCS side snatched the title from the previous unbeaten Whanganui City College XV with a comprehensive 28-12 victory on Saturday.

WCC scored first in the final, but were soon overpowered by a rampant WCS team intent on winning. The halftime score was 21-7.

Earlier in the season WCC easily had the measure of WCS beating them comprehensively.

WCS director of rugby Guy Lennox said the 2nd XV had been entered in the hometown competition to bolster numbers, but also to give the team Saturday games.

"Every Wednesday our 2nd XV played in the Central North Island secondary school competition where we finshed 4th equal," Lennox said.

"We improved steadily throughout the season and after we beat Cullinane 1st XV by 49 points after drawing earlier in the season, I thought we would have a real show against City College. City had beaten us quite easily earlier in the season, but our improvement through the back end of the season gave us the skills to have their measure in the final."

Two tries by Dillon Adrole, and a try apiece by Beau Hourigan and George Meyer, helped secure the open trophy and each player also received medals.