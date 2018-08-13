The Bledisloe Cup is the "pinnacle" of test rugby, outstripping the World Cup in importance.

That's the extraordinary view of Wallabies veteran Will Genia, as Australia sets about winning the trans-Tasman rugby trophy for the first time since 2002.

The 30-year-old, with 90 tests and two World Cup tournaments under the belt, said trying to win a best of three series against the No. 1 team was rugby's premier task.

"I haven't won a World Cup so I am not going to say its harder but for me, it's the no. 1 priority," Genia told rugby.com.au, days out from the first test in Sydney.

Advertisement

"They are the best team in the world for the last 15-20 years, they're back-to-back World Cup winners, you have to beat them two times out of three to win it.

"For me that makes it incredibly difficult and also will make it incredibly special if we are fortunate enough to do it.

"I can only say from my point of view and I would have to say its the pinnacle. The World Cup is obviously up there but how often do you get to play the best team in the world and have to win two out of three to win a trophy.

"I have been trying for a while now. Really looking forward to another crack."

Since 2002, Australia's best Bledisloe results are one-all draws in 2004 and 2007. It has been a best-of-three series since 2008, during which the Australians have won five, alongside two draws, out of 31. The big problem for Australia is that the All Blacks very rarely lose twice to the same team in a year.

Genia said "making sure you are in their faces for the entire 80 minutes" was the key.

"They're a good team that if you give them an opportunity, if you give them a sniff, they take it, whether it is in defence or attack. Just being relentless in terms of the pressure you apply on them, with the ball and without the ball.

"And just bringing that physicality as well. That was a big trademark of our game when we played them last year in Brisbane."

Genia said the Wallabies practice match against an Australian invitational team "probably helps".

"(We are) physically in a lot better condition coming into this week than we were last year," he said.