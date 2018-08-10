All Blacks legend Sir Bryan Williams will be inducted into the World Rugby Hall of Fame later this year.

The five legends of the game announced by World Rugby to receive the honour were Liza Burgess (Wales), Stephen Larkham (Australia), Ronan O'Gara (Ireland), Pierre Villepreux (France) and Williams (New Zealand).

Williams had a storied career from 1970 to 1978, where he played 113 matches (38 international tests) and scored 66 tries for the All Blacks (ten in tests).

The 67-year-old coached a number of club sides in New Zealand after retiring from rugby.

According to World Rugby's website, the Hall of Fame "recognises those who have made an outstanding contribution to the game of rugby throughout their careers, while also demonstrating rugby's character-building values of integrity, passion, solidarity, discipline and respect."

This year's inductees will be honoured at a special ceremony in England on 12 September.