Waratahs and Wallabies loose forward Michael Hooper has re-commtted to Rugby Austalia on a five-year deal worth about NZ$6.69m.

The contract will take Hooper, 26, through the next two Rugby World Cup cycles, ending after the 2023 season.

It is only the second five-year contract in Australian rugby history. Former Waratahs winger Lote Tuqiri signed on for five years in 2007 but had his contract torn up two years later after a code of conduct breach in Canberra.

News Corp reported the deal had been completed on Thursday night, after initial reports of the contract surfaced in April.

Hooper has played 82 tests for the Wallabies since making his debut in 2012.

He joins fellow loose forward David Pocock and fullback Israel Folau as Wallabies to earn in excess of $1m per season.

Pocock is believed to be earning NZ$4.46m on a three-year deal, while Folau signed a flexible three-year contract in 2015 worth almost NZ$2.23m a year.