Radio Sport has announced it will be providing live commentary for the first time of the World Champion Black Ferns in The Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy.

As part of international rugby's return to Radio Sport this month, the station will also be airing live commentary of all the All Blacks games in the Investec Rugby Championship.

The coverage will be led by Nigel Yalden who will again this season travel with the All Blacks to Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan, as well as covering the three test matches in New Zealand.

The Black Ferns will feature as part of a double header night of rugby ahead of the All Blacks tests with Australia. Yalden will update listeners with all the news from the All Blacks on tour across Radio Sport and Newstalk ZB, as well as commentating the games.

Yalden last year commentated his 100th All Blacks test and will be in his tenth season covering the All Blacks for Radio Sport and Newstalk ZB. He covered the Tri-Nations from 2008 through to 2011 and the Rugby Championship since its inception in 2012.

Wanganui born, he has been on eight End of Year tours and covered the last two Rugby World Cups. He's excited about what's to come in the second half of the year, saying, "It's a great privilege to be able to watch great teams work and innovate in order to stay at the top of their game, so I'm pretty fizzed up to see what the All Blacks and Blacks Ferns have in store for us during their international campaigns."

Live rugby commentary of the All Blacks and Black Ferns will be on Radio Sport, and available to stream on iHeartRadio.

Investec Rugby Championship

Saturday 18/08/2018 10pm - Australia V All Blacks, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 25/08/2018 7:30pm - All Blacks V Australia, Eden Park, Auckland

Saturday 15/09/2018 7:30pm - All Blacks V South Africa, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Saturday 8/09/2018 7:30pm - All Blacks V Argentina, Trafalgar Park, Nelson

Sunday 30/09/2018 11:40am - Argentina V All Blacks, Estadio Velez Sarsfeld, Buenos Aires

Sunday 7/10/2018 4:05am - South Africa V All Blacks, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria

Bledisloe Cup

Saturday 27/10/20187pm - Australia V All Blacks, Japan

Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy

Saturday18/08/20187:15pm - Black Ferns V Australia, ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Saturday25/08/20185:00pm - Black Ferns V Australia, Eden Park, Auckland