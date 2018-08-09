Wanganui Under 20 coach Danny Tamehana has settled on his final squad of 24 to prepare for the back-to-back HYRC Series games in Palmerston North this weekend.

Defending three-time series champions, Wanganui bring good form into the two matches after beating Poverty Bay U20 48-10 at Spriggens Park last Saturday.

First up tomorrow is Horowhenua-Kapiti U20, who loom as the strongest test after they defeated Wairarapa-Bush U20 27-19 in Levin last Saturday, holding on after leading 20-7 at halftime.

Wanganui will then meet Wairarapa-Bush U20 on the Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Air Chathams Wanganui Under 18 squad has also been named to prepare for their representative campaign under new coach Mike Lama, who takes over from Tamehana at this level.

The players had their first training run on Wednesday, with a little cross pollination as talented openside flanker Jason Myers and Phoenix Kairimu are in both the Under 20 and Under 18 teams, while Jamie-Lee Robertson had also been part of the wider Under 20 squad.

A large number of Wanganui Collegiate 1st XV players fill out the Under 18 lineup.

The squads are:

Wanganui Under 20

Aaron Chapman, AJ Newton, Ashton Coates, Beau Walker, Chris Ferguson, Dale Akuhata, Dante Rooney, David Mariner, Desmond Tyrell, Devon Gower, Emanual Savage, Ezekiel Anderson, Hamish Broadhead, Jason Myers, Jesse Tamou, Jonty Curtis, Kohlt Coveny, Louis Devine, Luke Foster, Mairangi Tamehana, Phoenix Kairimu, Shaquille Waara, Sheldon Pakinga-Manhire, Tom Gibson.

Wanganui Under 18

Beau Hourigan, Ben Kelt, Ben Strang, Charlie Greatbatch, Dawson Sisson, Dillon Adrole, Elijah Barbarich, Hayden O'Leary, Ioane Hough Aki, Jack O'Leary, Jacob Gedye, Jamie-Lee Robertson, Jason Myers, Julian Paora-Toho, Keaton Norling, Lewis Young, Max Crowley, Michael Tapsell, Murray McFarlane, Pati Leo, Peceli Malanicagi, Phoenix Kairimu, Sam Cosford, Sam Sheriff, Semi Vodosese, Taumaru Hond, Te Heru Reu Koro, Te Wanahi Rowe, Tyrese Payne, Wareti Cooper.