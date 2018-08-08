Whanganui City College rugby was given two real life lessons at the hand of visitors Hato Paora College on Wednesday.

The longtime traditional match-up on Wednesday pitted the college's under-15 and 1st XV sides against each other with Hato Paora coming out convincing winners.

The Feilding visitors smashed the under-15 XV 76-15 in the lunchtime game starting as they meant to carry on. Hato Paora was up 14-nil on the back of two converted tries within the first five or six minutes.

While it was one way traffic for the majority of the match, the homeside did manage a try.

The Whanganui City College 1st XV fared little better going down 54-5 after an extremely convincing display by the visitors.

WCC struggled to bounce back from Hato Paora's strong start and once the visitors got their roll on, there was little resistance.

Peceli Malangiacangi scored WCC's only try and was perhaps the only standout performer for the home team.Standout players for were Nikora Broughton, Tyson Chase, Arana Miller and Te Akonga Crawford.