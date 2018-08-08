Whanganui High School has won back-to-back Central 6 Junior Tournament winter titles after a successful raid on the 2018 version in Palmerston North on Tuesday.

The annual event is held in both summer and winter with the latter involving five sporting codes with basketball, football and hockey featuring boy and girl competition, while netball is for girls only and rugby for boys.

This year Tawa College, Kapiti College, Freyberg High School, Havelock North High School and Taradale High contested the event.

WHS sport co-ordinator Lisa Murphy said the school traditionally did well in both winter and summer tournaments.

Points for each sport are tallied and the school with the most at the end of play wins the Central 6 Junior Tournament.

"This year we won the netball, the rugby and the girls basketball, finished second overall in the boys and girls football and third in the boys and girls hockey. The boys finished fourth in their basketball competition," Murphy said.

"Those results combined to give us the win again this year after we won by just one point over Tawa last year. This is great for the school. These are our junior team, so the future looks really bright. Our focus has been on developing our younger athletes to be real competitors later on.

"This junior tournament is only open to Year 9 and Year 10 students."