Dane Coles has opened up about the creeping doubts of whether he would return to the rugby field following a horror run of injuries.

The All Blacks hooker last took the rugby field on November 11 last year when he injured his ACL in a test win over France in Paris.

The latest injury blow followed after a stint off the field with concussion issues earlier last year which saw Coles miss the test series against the British and Irish Lions.

His latest rehabilitation was then hampered by a calf injury which followed surgery on his knee.

Coles admits there were times during his injury spell where he doubted whether he would return to the game.

"I've had a pretty frustrating couple of years," he told Radio Sport's Jason Pine.

"You have times where you're like 'is this really worth it?' or 'is this going to come right?'.

Despite missing the entire Super Rugby season the 56-test veteran was named in Steve Hansen's All Blacks squad for the Rugby Championship. However he isn't expected to put the black jersey back on until the later stages of the tournament.

First up he'll play for Wellington in the Mitre 10 Cup where he hopes return near the end of next month.

"I think the drive especially for me of getting back out there playing for the All Blacks or playing for the Hurricanes has been a massive motivation. Just playing rugby again. I love the game.

"I didn't want the injury to determine my outcome I wanted, leaving on my own terms I suppose. You find a way to get through it. I suppose as you get older you learn to deal with it."