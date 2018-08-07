Scott Barrett has set up a reminder on the family farm for his All Blacks brothers that he is the Super Rugby champion of the household.

The All Blacks lock claimed his second Super Rugby title when the Crusaders went back-to-back following Saturday's victory over the Lions.

Hurricanes duo Beauden and Jordie seemed less than impressed when Scott apparently hoisted a Crusaders flag atop a flag pole on the family farm in Taranaki.

Beauden posted a video on his Instagram account of the Crusaders flag flying.

Advertisement

"Needed to sort this out ASAP," the All Blacks number 10 posted.

That was followed by two more videos of Jordie setting up the posts for potential kicking practice.

"Mum insisted we kept this up," Beauden posted with an image of the Crusaders flag still flying.

The trio will join the All Blacks camp this week ahead of the Game of Three Halves clash in Christchurch on Friday.