Crusaders assistant coach and Irish great Ronan O'Gara has provided a possible answer to the All Blacks number 10 debate - play both Richie Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett at the same time.

The former Irish first-five, who played 128 tests for his country, shared his experiences coaching the Super Rugby champions to a repeat title in a column for the Irish Examiner.

In the piece O'Gara says why Mo'unga deserves game time in the Rugby Championship and one option would be to move Barrett to fullback.

"He plays on instinct which is brilliant. He doesn't need a whole series of structured plays to excite him. He has that availability but he plays off the cuff, which is thrilling to see," O'Gara wrote.

"He's gone up against Beauden Barrett a few times now and got the better of him this season, even if one always look better as a 10 when your team is on the front foot, as the Crusaders have invariably been this campaign.

"The All Blacks pick on All Black form, and Barrett has been very good for New Zealand, let's not mistake that either.

"But Mo'unga's form deserves game time, and it will be interesting, going forward, to see whether that's coming on for Barrett or the 'Canes' pivot shifting to 15 and Mo'unga starting as 10."

O'Gara has signed on for another season with the Crusaders after joining the side having served as an assistant at French Top 14 team, Racing 92.

Ronan O'Gara. Getty

He provided an insight into what makes the Crusaders so successful following his first season with the franchise.

O'Gara said the Irishness in him meant he's naturally "fraught and anxious" ahead of big games but the positive attitude in the Crusaders camp, led by coach Scott Robertson, was a calming influence.

"These eight months that have changed me as a person every bit as much as developing my coaching skillset.

"It's a big thing to say, but operating in the Crusader environment has entirely altered my thought process as an individual," O'Gara wrote.

O'Gara said he had some doubts heading into the round 15 clash against the Hurricanes.

The Crusaders were missing key players and a second defeat of the season to their closest rivals would have given the Hurricanes a huge boost heading into the final stage of the season.

But Robertson's attitude was totally different to his.

"He blew me away that week when I ventured that if the Hurricanes were ever going to beat us, it was then. Razor fixed me with a death stare.

"'I don't see it like that [Robinson said]. Anybody who has come into my team has performed and taken their chance. I can't wait to see these young fellas tomorrow'".

"The following evening, an unfamiliar-looking Crusaders group sent the Hurricanes on the road.

"Razor showers you in his positivity. I would always have been looking to see what could go wrong in a game; he looks to see what will go right. Scott's glass is never less than half-full.

"Mine's now the same, largely because of him."