Chiefs winger Toni Pulu has signed a deal with the Brumbies for the 2019 Super Rugby season.

Pulu, who will play for Counties Manukau in the Mitre 10 Cup, has played 32 times for the Chiefs since his debut in 2016.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Brumbies and am looking forward to beginning a new stage of my rugby career in Australia," the 29-year-old told rugby.com.au.

"The Brumbies are a well-known and well-respected organisation and I have been impressed by what I have seen and heard when playing against them. They are known for their free-flowing rugby and for their unique family culture.

"I have enjoyed my time with the Chiefs immensely but am very much looking forward to moving to Canberra and settling in with my new club."