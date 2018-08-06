It was one quote in a press release of the All Blacks squad naming for the Rugby Championship - a throw away line or the beginning of the Bledisloe Cup mind games from All Blacks coach Steve Hansen?

"We lost to Australia the last time we played them, so no doubt they'll have a lot of self-confidence and are worthy of starting as favourites," Hansen said, referring to the Wallabies 23-18 win in Brisbane last October while naming his 33-man squad yesterday.

Favourites? Did he say really favourites?

The fifth ranked Wallabies going up against the two-time defending World Cup champion All Blacks who have held the Bledisloe Cup since 2003?

A Wallabies side that before last October's win had lost seven straight to the All Blacks?

Up against an All Blacks side that will likely feature Brodie Retallick, Beauden Barrett, Owen Franks and Ben Smith who missed the defeat last year?

A Wallabies side that hasn't won back-to-back tests against the All Blacks since 2001?

The same Wallabies side that followed that win over the All Blacks with defeats to England and Scotland before losing a home test series to Ireland?

Pull the other one Steve. You're having a laugh.

I think the last time the Wallabies the favourites for an All Blacks test was ahead of the 1929 Brisbane test when they were paying three shillings and six pence at local bookmakers.

Sure Michael Cheika's men will have some confidence. Ignoring the fact it may have wilted away during repeat defeats that Australian sides were handed by New Zealand counterparts throughout the Super Rugby season.

But despite any optimism or confidence on their part, it's accurate to say no one will be considering them as favourites.

The TAB lists the All Blacks as overwhelming favourites for the August 18 test, paying $1.19 for the victory. The Wallabies are at $4.55.

Hansen told media yesterday that Australia, who the All Blacks play away and then at home (Eden Park) in successive weeks, are the No 1 priority.

"Our immediate goal is to recapture the Bledisloe Cup, a trophy second to the World Cup only," Hansen said. "It's something we hold very dear to our hearts."