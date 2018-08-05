Former All Blacks and Crusaders hooker Corey Flynn believed the right "attitude" was behind the Crusaders' success on Saturday night and suggested certain teams were let down by players who were driven solely by the money.

The Crusaders decisively claimed their ninth Super Rugby title with a 37-18 victory over the Lions at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

With a resilient performance that successfully defended the Lions' rolling mauls, the Crusaders demanded attention in the second-half as they hurt the South African side both physically and mentally to defend the title.

When asked about the Crusaders' stand-out season and impressive final, Flynn said he believed it was his former side's "attitude" that made all the difference.

Advertisement

"Attitude and pride in your line," he told Radio Sport.

"There's a lot of thinking and a lot of planning that goes into what you see in that final product. What you saw last night was a demolition of the Lions' strength but that doesn't just happen.

Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders lifts the Super Rugby trophy after winning the Super Rugby Final match between the Crusaders and the Lions. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

"At the end of the day it just comes down to attitude and if you want them to not cross the line then you'll stop them."

The former Crusader suggested that certain teams were often let down by a money-driven attitude and said the level of "bone-deep" desire to win was what had fuelled the Crusaders stunning record.

"You have different levels ... you have an absolutely unrelenting desire not to let them go and then you've also go the 'well I'm getting paid for this so I need to try hard,'" he said.

"You do have what we call bone-deep preparation and if you're really prepared to sacrifice everything then you'll get the reward.

"If you're just there at face value saying 'I'm a professional rugby player and okay yea I'll have a crack at stopping them but if I can't, maybe I'll do it next time.'



"There are those teams out there but what you saw last night is a team that has absolute pride in their line."