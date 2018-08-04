Did Crusaders coach Scott "Razor" Robertson just join the SBW club by giving away a winner's trophy?

Robertson can be seen handing his winner's tankard to a ball boy after the Crusaders beat the Lions in Saturday night's Super Rugby final in Christchurch.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson appears to give away his title-winning trinket. Photo / Twitter.

The zany Robertson also broke into his usual breakdancing routine to celebrate the Crusaders 37 - 18 win in the final, a result which game him back-to-back titles in his first seasons in charge.

Former All Black loose forward Robertson has hit the dance floor to celebrate winning titles with the Crusaders, Canterbury and New Zealand under-20 side.

"I got that from my mum - I've always liked to dance and I'm probably a little bit better when I've got a couple in me, to be fair," Robertson once told Radio Sport.

Robertson, a coach in his second year at this level now has two Super Rugby titles.

He has been, to put it mildly, a revelation in terms of leadership and getting the best out of vastly experienced players who have presumably seen and heard it all before.

The 43-year-old former All Black and Crusaders loose forward has overseen only three defeats in two years. He made history when he took his team to Johannesburg for the grand final last year and beat the Lions – the first overseas team to win a final in South Africa – and last night led the Crusaders to a 37-18 win over the Lions.

in 2015, All Black Sonny Bill Williams gave his Rugby World Cup winner medal to a young boy who was "smoked" in a tackle from a security guard after running on the field following the side's 34-17 win over Australia in the final.

Williams said he felt sorry for him.

"Just before he came to give me a hug he got smoked by one of the security guards and I felt pretty sorry for him you know," said Williams.

"If that was a younger brother or cousin I would have given the security guard a hiding you know. But I just picked the kid up and took him back to his old lady and tried to make the night more memorable for him. Better (for the medal) to be hanging around his neck than mine."