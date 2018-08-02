You will never forget your first Ranfurly Shield match.

The 23-strong Steelform Wanganui squad selected for tomorrow's game against Taranaki at Hawera's TSB Hub No1 ground will be one of the least experienced, per player caps, fielded for a Shield match within recent challenges.

As the past two seasons have seen the gradual departure of legends like Peter Rowe, Ace Malo and Cole Baldwin, coupled with the recent injuries to skipper Roman Tutauha and playmaker Craig Clare, the current lineup will see six young players making their first-class debuts against their strongest opposition this year, or perhaps ever.

The game promises to be a baptism of fire for fullback Shandon Scott and speedy winger Harry Symes in the starting lineup, while utility back Josh Fifita and the Taihape forwards contingent of Dylan Gallien, Peter-Travis Hay-Horton and Wiremu Cottrell could be forgiven for feeling a little wide-eyed on the bench.

Alongside the rookies, the more experienced second five Penijamini Nabainivalu from Buller and lock Henri Williams, the towering Welshman who arrived via Waikato, are having their first 80-minute match in Wanganui colours.

Preparing for his fourth Shield encounter as head coach, Jason Caskey said the team did not need too much discussion about the magnitude of the occasion at their Tuesday night training.

For Caskey, the name of the game is speed — having some of it, and expecting to counter a lot more.

"Got to go out and play some rugby, and know what to expect."

The team will be put under a new level of pressure they did not experience in Tasman Tanning Premier club rugby or even the "Game of 3 Halves" last week against Bay of Plenty and Manawatu Evergreens.

As professionals, Taranaki's line speed to come up and make the tackle or move the ball will feel near instantaneous, while the visitors will have far less reaction time to figure out where they are going and why.

"It's getting used to living at that [pace], and replicating it at training. The decision-making is that much quicker," said Caskey.

"From first receiver, there's not a hell of a lot more time to make a decision.

"It's a big step up, especially for a young guy like Dylan.

"You're lucky to get one [Shield challenge], to be fair. They'll appreciate the opportunity."

Ideally, Caskey would like to match the 2016 performance up at a muddy Cambridge, where Wanganui were able to hang with a near full-strength Waikato team for the full match and emerged with a lot of credit in the 32-12 loss.

Waikato had scheduled the game for both unions' regular August pre-season.

It was more of an honest challenge than the task set by 2017 holders Canterbury, who required Wanganui to travel down for a midweek June fixture in the middle of their club campaign, forcing the wider squad to have six games in three weeks to prepare, being predictably routed 71-5.

Taranaki, meanwhile, have played fair with their neighbours in both timing and location.

"It's a lot better for us [in August], not getting sidetracked with club rugby, just the job in front of us," said Caskey.

Simon Dibben, with ball, and Tremaine Gilbert, background, are survivors from the last time Wanganui challenged Taranaki for the Ranfurly Shield in 2012, a 51-7 loss at Yarrow Stadium.

Tutauha's absence means another proud day for the Whale family, as first five Dane Whale, the son of Wanganui centenarian Kerry, will have the honour of captaining the team in a Ranfurly Shield match.

"Dane did well last week with it," said Caskey.

In addition, Campbell Hart will play his first match in more than a month after getting the all-clear on his fractured eye socket, taking the blindside flanker role.

"He's good as gold, cleared by the doctor after six weeks. He said he hasn't felt anything since two days after it happened," said Caskey.

Taranaki coach Willie Rickards, who captained the team which defended the Shield against Wanganui in 2012, has made 11 changes to the side which destroyed Poverty Bay 78-0 in Tikorangi last weekend.

The familiar name of 2011 All Black lock Jarrad Hoeata returns to the starting lineup, while Rickards has gone with a six forwards and two backs bench, suggesting they plan to dominate up front.

There always seems to be a Wanganui connection amongst the Shield holders when the Heartland side challenges.

In 2016, Waikato had former loan player Tevita Taufui, while last year Canterbury was crammed with expats in Jack Stratton, Brett Cameron, Poasa Waqanibau and Jonathan Osborne.

Tomorrow, Wanganui are aware they have to watch the lightning Kiniviliame Naholo, younger brother of All Blacks and former Wanganui star Waisake.

As last line of defence, fullback Scott knows the powerful Naholo well, having faced him in sevens rugby in January, as did No8 Tremaine Gilbert.

"They're the sort of players that are very dangerous, but can let in opportunities as well," said Caskey of Taranaki's speedsters.

"We've got guys in the same mould."

It is the first Ranfurly Shield challenge held in Hawera since 1920, while Wanganui do have fond memories of the last time they played at the Hub — a 43-12 victory over Taranaki Development XV in 2016.

"It's a little bit of a different challenge, this time," said Caskey.

Tomorrow's teams

Wanganui

1. Kamipeli Latu; 2. Jack Yarrall; 3. Viki Tofa; 4. Sam Madams; 5. Henri Williams; 6. Campbell Hart; 7. Jamie Hughes; 8. Tremaine Gilbert; 9. Lindsay Horrocks; 10. Dane Whale (c); 11. Cameron Crowley; 12. Penijamini Nabainivalu; 13. Kameli Kuruyabaki; 14. Harry Symes; 15. Shandon Scott.

Reserves - Forwards: 16. Dylan Gallien; 17. Wiremu Cottrell; 18. Gabriel Hakaraia; 19. Peter-Travis Hay-Horton; 20. Angus Middleton. Backs: 21. Joshua Fifita; 22. Ethan Robinson; 23. Simon Dibben.

Taranaki

Forwards: Chris Gawler, Donald Maka, Reuben O'Neill, Kane Thompson, Jarrad Hoeata, Mitchell Crosswell, Tom Florence, Toa Halafihi. Backs: Logan Crowley, Daniel Waite, Kiniviliame Naholo, Brayton Northcott-Hill, Latu Vaeno, Avon Lewis, Beaudein Waaka.

Reserves: Scott Mellow, Jared Proffit, Asaeli Sorovaki, Leighton Price, Warwick Lahmert, Jayson Potroz, Adrian Wyrill.