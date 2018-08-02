Young captain Aleks Dabek showed the way as Ponsonby regained Auckland's premier club rugby trophy after an absence of seven years.

The openside flanker, who took over the leadership mid-season, said the 35-23 victory over University in the Gallaher Shield final was huge for the team.

"We were pretty stoked. Right on the top of our priority list was winning the shield and then we had such a good season so it was good to finish off the job," Dabek said.

"We lost the last three games in the pool rounds leading into the finals so it was a bit shaky but we had a good semifinal and then won the final so that was really exciting … We had a really good culture in the team this year."

Advertisement

The 19-year-old Auckland University student was surprised at his call up to take over the side but said it was a smooth transition thanks to the support of experienced fellow players.

"I wasn't too prepared but some of the older boys helped out and we kept it all the same," he said.

"It was good and pretty easy for me because everyone knew what they were doing and there's a few older boys in the team that are pretty experienced."

Saturday's match was the fitting finale to what had been a wonderful season for the team as they collected all but one of the trophies in the Auckland club competition.

Dabek said the focus was now on the off-season as the side eyed their shot at defending the trophy next year.

"I'm just focusing on having a good off-season then coming back to play well next year," he said.

"We just want to start again and go out there and win it again next year and defend it."

The Ponsonby club has won the Auckland club competition on a record 46 occasions since its inception in 1883, significantly more than the next side with 17 wins, University.