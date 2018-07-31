An All Blacks wider training camp, minus any members of the Crusaders, has been announced as the build-up begins for the Rugby Championship.

The training camp is being held in Christchurch over the next two days as the squad begins preparations for their opening game against Australia on August 18.

Dane Coles will be part of the camp despite having yet to take the field this season, missing the entire Hurricanes' campaign due to a knee injury. Patrick Tuipulotu also returns after missing the French series and the backend of the Blues' season following a shoulder injury.

Forwards

Hookers: Dane Coles, Liam Coltman and Nathan Harris.

Props: Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, Karl Tu'inukuafe and Ofa Tuungafasi.

Locks: Brodie Retallick and Patrick Tuipulotu.

Loose forwards: Sam Cane, Vaea Fifita, Shannon Frizell, Jackson Hemopo, Akira Ioane, Ardie Savea, Liam Squire and Luke Whitelock.

Backs

Halfbacks: TJ Perenara, Aaron Smith and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

First five-eighths: Beauden Barrett and Damian McKenzie.

Midfielders: Ngani Laumape, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sonny Bill Williams.

Outside backs: Jordie Barrett, Rieko Ioane, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Waisake Naholo and Ben Smith.