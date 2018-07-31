Black Ferns Sevens winger Portia Woodman has powered her way into the top 10 of a list of rugby's most influential people.

Woodman is ninth on the Top 50 list published by British magazine Rugby World, highlighted not only for her try-scoring prowess but also her ability to talk on issues in the sport.

She's just two places below All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who has fallen four places to seventh, while Ireland's kiwi mentor Joe Schmidt is fifth.

World Rugby vice-chairman Gus Pichot tops the list and is followed by new South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus, who masterminded a 2-1 series victory over England in June, with Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad in third.

Top five

5 Joe Schmidt - Ireland coach

4 Dr Martin Raftery - chief medical officer for World Rugby

3 Mohed Altrad - Montpellier owner

2 Rassie Erasmus - Springboks coach

1 Agustin Pichot - World Rugby vice chairman

Kiwis on the list

45 - Charles Piutau

43 - Kieran Read

32 - Jamie Joseph

29 - Steve Tew

27 - Warren Gatland

26 - Raelene Castle

25 - Beauden Barrett

9 - Portia Woodman

7 - Steve Hansen

5 - Joe Schmidt