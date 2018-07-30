Springboks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi and former South Africa under-20 flanker Cyle Brink have been included in the Lions' squad for Saturday's Super Rugby final against the Crusaders in New Zealand.

Both had been injury doubts.

Brink hurt his right arm in the quarterfinal win over the Jaguares and missed the semifinal against New South Wales Waratahs.

Dyantyi went off at halftime in the semifinal with a hamstring problem, having scored a brilliant 80-meter try in the first period.

The Johannesburg-based Lions are in a third straight final and seeking a first title.

The Christchurch-based Crusaders are the defending champions and on the verge of a record-extending ninth crown.

The Crusaders have won 14 consecutive games, are unbeaten at home this season and are clear favorites, but Lions coach Swys de Bruin says "I believe in miracles."

