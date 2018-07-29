The Crusaders are heading into Saturday's Super Rugby final as overwhelming favourites.

The New Zealand TAB has listed the Crusaders at $1.09 to claim their ninth Super Rugby title. The Lions are paying $8 as they look to avoid losing a third straight final. A draw is $31.

When the two sides met in last year's final in Johannesburg, the Crusaders were slight favourites at $1.70 before going onto win 25-17.

They were $1.37 favourites ahead of their 30-12 semifinal win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd admitted after his side's defeat that the Crusaders were a class above the rest of the competition.

"I think the Crusaders are at the moment, with what they've got, are 20 points better than any side to be honest," he said.

The Crusaders are unbeaten at home in their last 13 games and have never lost a playoff game at home.

The two sides clashed earlier in the season in Johannesburg, which the Crusaders won 14-8. The Lions last played in Christchurch in 2015, losing 34-6.