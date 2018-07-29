Jordan Taufua will miss the Super Rugby final after suffering a broken arm during the Crusaders' 30-12 win over the Hurricanes.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson confirmed that Taufua will require surgery after breaking a bone in his arm in the first half of last night's semifinal, Stuff reports.

The blindside flanker will likely be replaced by Wallaby international Pete Samu for the final against the Lions in Christchurch next week.

"Unfortunately for me that's my season on the field done," Taufua wrote on Instagram.

"Pretty gutted to not be able to run out with my brothers for the final but will be a loud and proud supporter off it!! One more to go."

Reserve hooker Andrew Makalio is also likely to miss the final after pulling a calf muscle in training earlier in the week.