Taranaki have held onto the Ranfurly Shield in their first defence of the year.

The Bulls thrashed Poverty Bay 78-0 at Tikorangi Domain north of New Plymouth.

Latu Vaeno led the scoring with a hat-trick, while Kiniviliame Naholo - brother of All Black Waisake - shined on the wing, adding two tries of his own.

Taranaki's next defence is against Whanganui in Hawera next weekend.