Australian official Angus Gardner will referee next weekend's Super Rugby final, Sanzaar announced today.

Gardner's performances throughout the season have been praised by players and coaches, despite being involved in one of the most controversial tests of the year.

In New Zealand, the rising Australian official will be known as the referee who sent off Benjamin Fall for his challenge in the air on Beauden Barrett in the All Blacks' second test against France in June.

The 33-year-old received support from All Blacks coach Steve Hansen who said Gardner was simply applying the letter of the law.

It will be Gardner's first Super Rugby final as referee since he started officiating the competition in 2012.

"In line with match official selections for the tournament the selection of the match referees for the Finals Series have been merit-based and have included input from the team head coaches," Sanzaar said in a statement.

Gardner was the referee for the Waratahs' come-from-behind 30-23 victory against the Highlanders in Sydney in last week's quarter-finals. He is not involved in any of the semifinals this weekend.